Corby man wanted by police
Call 101 if you see him
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 9:33 am
Updated
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 9:34 am
A Corby man is wanted by police over a burglary in Rushden.
James Patrick McNamee, 39, is wanted in connection with an incident at a commercial premises.
Police have now launched an appeal to find him and are appealing for the public's help.
A police spokesman said: "Anyone who sees McNamee, or has information which could help locate him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101."