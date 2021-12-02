Corby man wanted by police

Call 101 if you see him

By Sam Wildman
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 9:33 am
Updated Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 9:34 am
James Patrick McNamee

A Corby man is wanted by police over a burglary in Rushden.

James Patrick McNamee, 39, is wanted in connection with an incident at a commercial premises.

Police have now launched an appeal to find him and are appealing for the public's help.

A police spokesman said: "Anyone who sees McNamee, or has information which could help locate him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101."