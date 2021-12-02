Corby man wanted by police

James Patrick McNamee

A Corby man is wanted by police over a burglary in Rushden.

James Patrick McNamee, 39, is wanted in connection with an incident at a commercial premises.

Police have now launched an appeal to find him and are appealing for the public's help.