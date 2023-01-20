Vuk Bobic, of Chaucer Close, Corby

A Corby man charged with driving under the influence of cocaine is wanted by police.

Vuk Bobic, 31, did not turn up for his court case ten days ago at Northampton Magistrates Court and police have now issued a picture of Bobic.

He had been due to face a charge of driving with an illegal proportion of benzaylecgonine in his blood. The substance is the main metabolate of cocaine. He is said to have had 252mg per litre in his blood – the legal limit is 50mg.

Bobic, of Chaucer Close, Corby, is said to have been over the limit while behind the wheel of a blue Vauxhall Astra on the A508 in Lamport in July last year.