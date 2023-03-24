Northampton Crown Court. File image.

A man accused of raping a woman in Kettering has been found not guilty of the crime by a crown court jury.

Troy Logan Kerti, 33, of Geddington Road in Corby, admitted a charge of actual bodily harm and intentional strangulation in connection with the offence in June 2022.

But he denied rape and assaulting a female by penetration and stood trial at Northampton Crown Court in November.