Corby man Troy Kerti found not guilty of rape
He denied the allegation at trial
A man accused of raping a woman in Kettering has been found not guilty of the crime by a crown court jury.
Troy Logan Kerti, 33, of Geddington Road in Corby, admitted a charge of actual bodily harm and intentional strangulation in connection with the offence in June 2022.
But he denied rape and assaulting a female by penetration and stood trial at Northampton Crown Court in November.
Kerti was found not guilty and acquitted of both the sexual offences.