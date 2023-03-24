News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
14 hours ago French unions call for more strikes during King Charles III’s visit
16 minutes ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
1 hour ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
2 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
3 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead
14 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child

Corby man Troy Kerti found not guilty of rape

He denied the allegation at trial

Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 24th Mar 2023, 10:08 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 10:09 GMT
Northampton Crown Court. File image.
Northampton Crown Court. File image.
Northampton Crown Court. File image.

A man accused of raping a woman in Kettering has been found not guilty of the crime by a crown court jury.

Troy Logan Kerti, 33, of Geddington Road in Corby, admitted a charge of actual bodily harm and intentional strangulation in connection with the offence in June 2022.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But he denied rape and assaulting a female by penetration and stood trial at Northampton Crown Court in November.

Kerti was found not guilty and acquitted of both the sexual offences.