Stuart John Faulkner of Oakley Road, Corby, is wanted by police

A 45-year-old Corby man who was due to appear in court earlier this week is wanted by police after he failed to turn up.

Stuart John Faulkner, of Oakley Road, had been set to face three charges in relation to an incident at Kettering General Hospital in August last year.

It’s said that a male and a female nurse were assaulted and curtains belonging to the hospital were damaged.

Faulkner was due before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning but did not arrive for his hearing.

He was also due to face a separate charge of racially aggravated assault that is said to have happened in Corby in March last year.