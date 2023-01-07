Corby man slapped with £1k court bill for riding his e-scooter in public street

Brinkhill Walk, Corby. Image: Google

A 20-year-old from Corby has been taken to court for illegally riding his e-scooter.

Dylan Belton, of Warminster Close, was caught riding his own e-scooter in Brinkhill Walk on the Lincoln Estate without insurance.

Private scooters are classed as motor vehicles and can only be used in Corby by those with a driver’s licence and the relevant insurance and tax documents.

A government trial does allow scooters to be hired by licence-holders on public roads – but they must be part of the official scheme run by Voi that has already paid tax and insurance for them.

Belton was caught on August 26 last year and prosecuted under the single justice procedure.