Corby man remanded in custody over sex attack

The alleyway where the attack took place was closed for several hours. Image: Google

A 46-year-old man has been charged with grievous bodily harm and sexual assault following an incident in Corby.

Lee Matthew Morrissey, of Corby, has been charged with the offences in connection with an incident just after 11.30pm on Monday, May 9, in Brookes Grove, in which a woman was attacked and sexually assaulted.

A nearby alleyway remained taped off for several hours following the incident while forensics officers scoured the area for clues.

Morrissey appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (May 11) where he was remanded into custody.