Corby man remanded in custody over gun charge
He’ll stand trial at the crown court
A Corby man has been charged with possession of a converted firearm.
Leon Kane Reid appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (November 16) to face a single charge of possession of a converted viable Retay-23 blank-firing pistol.
Reid, 21, of Epsom Walk on the Kingswood estate, denies the offence and will stand trial at Northampton Crown Court.
An application for bail was denied and Reid was remanded in custody until his next court date at the end of November.