Northampton Magistrates' Court

A Corby man has been charged with possession of a converted firearm.

Leon Kane Reid appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (November 16) to face a single charge of possession of a converted viable Retay-23 blank-firing pistol.

Reid, 21, of Epsom Walk on the Kingswood estate, denies the offence and will stand trial at Northampton Crown Court.