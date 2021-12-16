Corby man remanded in custody over allegations of serious assaults on woman

File picture

A man from Corby accused of a series of attacks on a woman has been remanded into prison custody while he awaits trial.

Phillip Leitch stands accused of the alleged assaults said to have happened in the past six weeks. He made his first appearance before magistrates on Monday (December 13).

The 32-year-old is charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm on a female victim on October 25. Then between December 3 and 6 he is said to have again assaulted the same victim.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On December 3 he is charged with grievous bodily harm against her, and of criminally damaging her property.

He is further accused of sending threatening messages via text and Facebook on December 3 and 4.