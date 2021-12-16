Corby man remanded in custody over allegations of serious assaults on woman
He'll be facing trial next year
A man from Corby accused of a series of attacks on a woman has been remanded into prison custody while he awaits trial.
Phillip Leitch stands accused of the alleged assaults said to have happened in the past six weeks. He made his first appearance before magistrates on Monday (December 13).
The 32-year-old is charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm on a female victim on October 25. Then between December 3 and 6 he is said to have again assaulted the same victim.
On December 3 he is charged with grievous bodily harm against her, and of criminally damaging her property.
He is further accused of sending threatening messages via text and Facebook on December 3 and 4.
Leitch was remanded in custody and sent to Northampton Crown Court where he will stand trial. His next appearance before that court will be at the end of January.