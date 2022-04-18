Corby man remanded in custody following drug dealing charges

Northampton Magistrates' Court.

A Corby man has appeared in court on a string of serious drug charges.

Imran Hussain, 44, is accused of being in possession of heroin, crack cocaine and cocaine with intent to supply.

He appeared before Northampton Magistrates last Monday (April 11) to deny the charges, said to have occurred in May last year.

Hussain, of Dorking Walk, formerly of Church Street, Rushden, will appear before Northampton Crown Court in May.