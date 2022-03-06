Corby man remanded in custody after alleged domestic assault

File image

A Corby man accused of beating his girlfriend has appeared in court.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

William Alderdice, known as Billy, was arrested on January 27 and charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The 28-year-old, of Charnwood Road, appeared before magistrates in Northampton last Tuesday (March 1) where he denied the charge.