Corby man remanded in custody after alleged domestic assault
He's due to stand trial at the crown court
Sunday, 6th March 2022, 5:51 am
Updated
Sunday, 6th March 2022, 8:40 am
A Corby man accused of beating his girlfriend has appeared in court.
William Alderdice, known as Billy, was arrested on January 27 and charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The 28-year-old, of Charnwood Road, appeared before magistrates in Northampton last Tuesday (March 1) where he denied the charge.
He was remanded in custody and will stand trial at Northampton Crown Court later this year.