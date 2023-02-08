A Corby man has been handed a suspended prison sentence and put on the register for sex offenders after touching a woman’s bottom.

Jordan Ray, 28, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Monday (February 6) after admitting sexual assault by touching.

Prosecutor Sinjin Bulbring said the incident happened in December 2020 when Ray, of Chepstow Road, grabbed a woman on the bottom, over her clothing, and put his hands on her hips.

Northampton Crown Court

The victim later reported it to police and, in an impact statement, said she struggled to sleep.

Mr Bulbring said: "It’s made her feel dirty and like she’s not able to clean the dirty feelings away from herself.”

Ray was arrested in March 2021 and said his memory was affected because of medication from post-traumatic stress disorder. He said he often suffered blackouts but said he wouldn’t argue with what the victim had said.

Mitigating, James Smith-Wilds said Ray, who was supported by family members in the public gallery, had never been in trouble with the police before and that he was previously of good character.

The court heard he had ‘glowing’ references from his employer and that he deeply regrets what happened.

Mr Smith-Wilds said there was a realistic prospect of rehabilitation and urged the case for a community order, or a suspended sentence if the custodial threshold had been passed.

He said: "He fully understands the severity of his offending.”

The court heard Ray’s offending could be punished by up to one year in prison and His Honour Judge Ebrahim Mooncey said the custodial threshold had been passed.

He said the sentencing guidelines made it clear where the case fell – and that because of his previous good character, the prospect of rehabilitation and that there had been no incidents since his sentence could be suspended.

Ray was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for 15 months, and was ordered to complete 25 days of rehabilitation activities and 35 days on a programme.

He will be on the register for sex offenders for seven years, subject to a seven-year sexual harm prevention order and must pay costs of £340.