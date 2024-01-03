Corby man pleads guilty after being caught over sick indecent images of children

He’ll be sentenced later this month

A Corby man will face a crown court judge later this month after being caught by police with sick images of children.

John Russell, of Brixham Walk, was arrested in January 2021 after online intelligence led officers to him.

An examination of the 69-year-old’s devices found vile material and last month at Northampton Magistrates’ Court Russell pleaded guilty to all five charges he faced.

He admitted making – a legal term for actions such as downloading or viewing – 16 category A indecent images of children between 2016 and 2021. Russell also pleaded guilty to making category B and C images between the same dates. Category A images depict the most depraved abuse.

Russell also admitted possessing 1,678 prohibited images of a child – a legal term for non-photographic pictures such as computer-generated images and cartoons – between 2011 and 2021.

He pleaded guilty to a further charge of possessing an extreme pornographic image between 2015 and 2021.