Corby man John Letch to appear before court this morning on historic child rape charges
He’s accused of eleven historic offences
A Corby 87-year-old is set to appear before a court this morning (Friday, February 16) charged with a string of sex crimes against children.
John Albert Letch, of Birch Avenue, Corby, is accused of four rapes, five indecent assaults and two counts of gross indecency on boys and girls during the 1970s, 80s and 90s
He will appear before JPs at Northampton Magistrates’ Court where his case is expected to be transferred to the crown court.