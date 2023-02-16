Northampton Magistrates' Court

A Corby 87-year-old is set to appear before a court this morning (Friday, February 16) charged with a string of sex crimes against children.

John Albert Letch, of Birch Avenue, Corby, is accused of four rapes, five indecent assaults and two counts of gross indecency on boys and girls during the 1970s, 80s and 90s

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad