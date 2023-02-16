News you can trust since 1897
Corby man John Letch to appear before court this morning on historic child rape charges

He’s accused of eleven historic offences

By Kate Cronin
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Feb 2023, 9:50am
Northampton Magistrates' Court
Northampton Magistrates' Court

A Corby 87-year-old is set to appear before a court this morning (Friday, February 16) charged with a string of sex crimes against children.

John Albert Letch, of Birch Avenue, Corby, is accused of four rapes, five indecent assaults and two counts of gross indecency on boys and girls during the 1970s, 80s and 90s

He will appear before JPs at Northampton Magistrates’ Court where his case is expected to be transferred to the crown court.