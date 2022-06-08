Corby man jailed after sex assault

A Corby man has been put behind bars after sexually assaulting a woman last year.
Anthony Colgan was in the town centre when he grabbed a woman by the breast on the morning of July 3.
The 33-year-old, of Westfields Road, was later arrested and charged with sexual assault by touching and a public order offence.
He admitted both offences when he appeared before a court in Northampton.
Magistrates jailed him for a total of 26 weeks because the serious incident caused great distress to his victim.
Colgan was also told he must register with police as a sex offender for seven years.
Magistrates ordered him to pay his victim £500 in compensation as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £128.