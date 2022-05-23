Corby man held in custody over attempt GBH charge

Lewis Archie Coe will appear at Northampton Crown Court in June

Magistrates have remanded a Corby man into custody after he was charged with attempted grievous bodily harm.

Lewis Archie Coe, 21, was arrested following an incident involving his girlfriend at his home address in Corby on Saturday, May 14.

He was charged with attempting to unlawfully and maliciously wound her with intent to do her grievous bodily harm, with possession of cannabis, and with possession of two kitchen knives.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At a Northampton Magistrates’ Court appearance last Monday (May 16) Coe, of Surfleet Close, on the Lincoln Estate, was remanded into custody to await trial before a jury. He denies all four of the offences.

He will appear before Northampton Crown Court next month.