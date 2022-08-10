Corby man given suspended sentence after showing 'gun' to group in pub

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Corby man has been given a suspended prison sentence after having what looked like a handgun in a pub.

Michael Ferguson, 41, was arrested in the early hours of June 30 after the town centre incident.

Police said he was in The Saxon Crown in Elizabeth Street when he showed a group of people what looked like a handgun.

The Saxon Crown, Corby

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was in fact an air weapon but police were deployed and Ferguson, of Brinkhill Walk, was arrested in the back of a taxi in George Street.

He had the air weapon and a kitchen knife on him and later pleaded guilty to two possessing the items.

Last week at Northampton Magistrates’ Court he was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to take part in rehabilitation activities.