Corby man given suspended sentence after being caught with machete in Tesco

Northampton Magistrates' Court

A Corby man who had a machete at a town Tesco store has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Jaybey Linden, 20, was arrested after he was caught with the blade at Tesco Express in Butland Road on February 27.

Linden, of Sutherland Road, was charged with possession of a bladed article and pleaded guilty at Northampton Magistrates’ Court.

This month he was given a four-month prison sentence, which JPs suspended for 12 months.

Linden was ordered to take part in rehabilitation activities and complete 100 hours of unpaid work in the community.

He must also pay costs of £85 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £128.

In May Northamptonshire Police held a week-long crackdown on knife crime with a series of engagement events as the 27ft Knife Angel was on display in Corby.