Corby man found guilty of possessing bestiality images

A Corby man is set to be sentenced by a crown court judge next month after being found guilty of possessing bestiality images.

Lewis Franklin, of Warwick Way, was arrested in 2020 after police visited his home over intelligence they had received about the files.

The 47-year-old was then charged with possessing extreme pornographic images showing sex acts with animals between October 24 and November 18 that year.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

He denied the offence and stood trial but was convicted by magistrates sitting in Northampton last week.

Franklin was granted unconditional bail ahead of his sentencing hearing, which is due to take place at Northampton Crown Court next month.