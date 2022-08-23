News you can trust since 1897
Corby man found guilty of possessing bestiality images

He will be sentenced next month

By Sam Wildman
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 10:34 am

A Corby man is set to be sentenced by a crown court judge next month after being found guilty of possessing bestiality images.

Lewis Franklin, of Warwick Way, was arrested in 2020 after police visited his home over intelligence they had received about the files.

The 47-year-old was then charged with possessing extreme pornographic images showing sex acts with animals between October 24 and November 18 that year.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

He denied the offence and stood trial but was convicted by magistrates sitting in Northampton last week.

Franklin was granted unconditional bail ahead of his sentencing hearing, which is due to take place at Northampton Crown Court next month.

He was told that he is required to register as a sex offender at Wellingborough Police Station in the interim. The total time he will spend as a registered sex offender will be decided when he is sentenced.