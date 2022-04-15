Corby man fined after stealing car

He admitted the offence

By Kate Cronin
Friday, 15th April 2022, 7:00 am
File image

A Corby man has pleaded guilty to taking a car without the owner’s consent.

Ryan Monteith, 28, admitted taking the Nissan from a home in Northampton in October last year when he appeared before magistrates earlier this week.

Monteith, of Stockholm Close, Corby, was ordered to pay fines, costs and fees of £470.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

He has previously pleaded guilty to driving the same car drunk, and with no licence or insurance.

He has a previous conviction of resisting arrest from June 2020.