Corby man fined after stealing car

A Corby man has pleaded guilty to taking a car without the owner’s consent.

Ryan Monteith, 28, admitted taking the Nissan from a home in Northampton in October last year when he appeared before magistrates earlier this week.

Monteith, of Stockholm Close, Corby, was ordered to pay fines, costs and fees of £470.

He has previously pleaded guilty to driving the same car drunk, and with no licence or insurance.