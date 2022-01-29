Corby man drove at 120mph down A14 then tried to evade police

File image

A Corby man who was caught driving at 120mph on the A14 has been sentenced by magistrates.

Northampton magistrates found that charges of speeding and driving without due care and attention against Kevin O'Donoghue were proven during a court hearing last week.

The court was told how the 37-year-old of Kingsthorpe Avenue had been spotted by officers in a marked police car driving a 70-plate Vauxhall Crossland on January 23 last year.

They followed him at a speed of 120mph along the A14 in Kettering before they saw him move from lane three to lane one, go up the junction 9 slip road, drive all the way around the roundabout and get back onto the road in an attempt to evade the police vehicle.

O'Donoghue was prosecuted under the single justice procedure at Northampton Magistrates Court for driving at excess speed and driving without due care and attention.