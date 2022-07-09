Corby man disqualified from driving after being caught twice over the limit in Old Village

File image

A man from Corby has been disqualifed from driving for 20 months after a court found he was more than twice over the drink drive limit.

Hugo Fernandes, of Samuel Place, Corby, was stopped while driving a 71-plate Fiat 500 on April 30 this year in High Street in Corby Old Village.

The 36-year-old was found to have 175mg of alcohol per 100ml of his blood – the legal limit is 80mg.

Blood tests are used by police officers to test for alcohol levels when breath tests have either failed or are unable to be taken for a range of physical reasons.

Fernandes appeared before magistrates in Northampton on June 26 and pleaded guilty to drink driving, and also to damaging a police car during the same incident.