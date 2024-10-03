Corby man charged with threatening female victim with sword
A Corby man has been remanded in custody after he was arrested for possession of a sword and an assault.
Derreck Gasston, known as Dez, stands accused of four offences said to have been committed during an incident in Corby on September 14.
The 33-year-old warehouse worker of Bute Close on the Lodge Park estate is charged with threatening a female victim with a sword, assaulting her by beating, possession of an offensive weapon and cannabis possession.
He appeared before magistrates on September 16 and was remanded in custody. No plea was entered at that hearing.
He will appear before Northampton Crown Court at the end of October.