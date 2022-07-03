Corby man charged with serious sex crime following incident in Kettering

File image

A man from Corby has been charged with a string of serious offences against a woman.

Troy Logan Kerti, of Geddington Road, Corby, has appeared before magistrates charged with sexual assault by penetration, attempted grievous bodily harm, and intentional strangulation of a woman.

The 32-year-old is accused of committing the offences during an incident last Saturday (June 25) in Kettering.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court and his case was sent to Northampton Crown Court where he will stand trial.

He was remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance in August.