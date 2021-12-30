Corby man charged with serious domestic assault

He's appeared before magistrates

A man from Corby has made a court appearance charged with grievous bodily harm with intent against a female victim.

Cory Morrison was arrested and charged following a domestic incident on December 22.

The 24-year-old, of no fixed abode, appeared before magistrates in Northampton on Christmas eve and was bailed.

He will appear at Northampton Crown Court in January to face a single charge of GBH with intent.