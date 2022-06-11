Corby man charged with having cache of guns, thousands in cash and drugs ready to deal

A Corby man has been remanded in custody after being charged with a string of serious drugs and weapons charges.
Following a raid on May 31, officers arrested Ralph Gabbidon, of Calder Close on the Shire Lodge estate.
He was later charged with possession of a 28-bore sawn-off shotgun and an imitation firearm, allegedly adapted to make it appear real.
The 49-year-old Jamaican national is also accused of possession of crack cocaine, cocaine, amphetamine and cannabis with intent to supply it.
Officers also charged him with possession of £25,000 in cash alleged to be the proceeds of crime.
He appeared before magistrates in Northampton on June 2 where he was remanded in custody to await trial. He will make an appearance before Northampton Crown Court next month to enter a plea.
During May, Corby Police pledged to tackle reports of drug dealing as one of their monthly priorities.