Corby man charged with having cache of guns, thousands in cash and drugs ready to deal

Ralph Gabbidon, of Corby, will stand trial at Northampton Crown Court

A Corby man has been remanded in custody after being charged with a string of serious drugs and weapons charges.

Following a raid on May 31, officers arrested Ralph Gabbidon, of Calder Close on the Shire Lodge estate.

He was later charged with possession of a 28-bore sawn-off shotgun and an imitation firearm, allegedly adapted to make it appear real.

The 49-year-old Jamaican national is also accused of possession of crack cocaine, cocaine, amphetamine and cannabis with intent to supply it.

Officers also charged him with possession of £25,000 in cash alleged to be the proceeds of crime.

He appeared before magistrates in Northampton on June 2 where he was remanded in custody to await trial. He will make an appearance before Northampton Crown Court next month to enter a plea.