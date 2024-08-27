Corby man charged with drink-driving after collision with residential garden wall
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A 27-year-old man has been arrested in Corby after the car he was driving was in a collision with a residential garden wall at the junction of Oakley Road and Lewin Road.
There have been a number of incidents at this roundabout in the past 15 years.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “The incident occurred at about 3.15am on Monday, August 26, when a silver Honda Civic car collided with a residential garden wall at the junction of Oakley Road and Lewin Road.
“Following the collision, a 27-year-old Corby man was arrested and subsequently charged with three offences:
- Drive a motor vehicle when alcohol level above the limit
- Drive a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence
- Use a motor vehicle on a road/public place without third party insurance.”
The man has since been released on unconditional bail until Monday, September 30, when he is due to appear before Northampton Magistrates Court.