File image

A Corby man is to appear in court on Monday (July 25) charged with dangerous driving.

Connor Burgess, 21, was interviewed by Corby neighbourhood police officers as part of their ongoing Operation Pacify – a bid to get illegal motorbikes off the streets of Corby.

Burgess, of Culross Walk, is charged with dangerously riding a blue Kawasaki ZX10 1000 bike in Dunedin Road, Corby, on June 16.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is also accused of driving without insurance or a licence.

He will make his first appearance before magistrates in Northampton on Monday.

Police have been trying to tackle the ongoing issue of bikes being ridden illegally in Corby since March. They have taken 25 bikes off the streets and sent 17 postal requisitions to offenders for various offences. Seven of those accused are due to appear in court between now and November.