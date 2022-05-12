Corby man charged with causing serious injury while drug driving a BMW on the A43

File image

A man from Corby’s Danesholme estate will appear in court in the morning accused of causing a serious smash with 16 times the legal limit of drugs in his system.

Jordan Lee Johnson is said to have been behind the wheel of a green BMW at the time of the crash on October 15 last year.

The 28-year-old of Lapland Walk has been charged with causing serious injury to a male occupant of a Volkswagen Crafter on the A43 at Laxton.

He is also accused of driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and of having 16 times the legal limit of Benzoylecgonine – a bi-product of cocaine – in his system. Johnson is also charged with having six times the legal limit of ketamine in his bloodstream at the time of the crash, and of possession of seven bags of cocaine.