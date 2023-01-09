News you can trust since 1897
Corby man charged with allowing car to be used by uninsured driver Hugo Fernandes

Antonio Fernandes will appear before magistrates

By Kate Cronin
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Northampton Magistrates' Court
A Corby father has been charged with allowing his car to be driven by his allegedly uninsured son.

Antonio Fernandes will appear in court to face one charge of allowing his Vauxhall Insignia to be driven by his adult son Hugo Fernandes on June 24 last year in Cottingham Road, Corby.

The car was allegedly not insured to be driven by Fernandes, 36.

Antonio Fernandes, 62, of Samuel Place, Corby, will appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court this morning (Monday, January 9).