Northampton Magistrates' Court

A Corby father has been charged with allowing his car to be driven by his allegedly uninsured son.

Antonio Fernandes will appear in court to face one charge of allowing his Vauxhall Insignia to be driven by his adult son Hugo Fernandes on June 24 last year in Cottingham Road, Corby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The car was allegedly not insured to be driven by Fernandes, 36.