Corby man charged over sex assault

Police have named a 28-year-old man who is set to appear in court following a sex attack in Kettering.

Detectives said that the response to a media appeal following the Good Friday assault had led directly to the arrest which resulted in charges being laid against Charlie Farrell, 28, from Corby.

Farrell has been bailed to appear before Northampton Magistrates Court on Monday, May 20.

He was arrested following a media appeal in relation to an incident in Brambleside, Kettering, at about 3.15pm on Good Friday (April 19).

DS Ruth Maher, of Northamptonshire Police CID, said: "We would like to thank everyone who responded to our appeal which led directly to the arrest of this individual."