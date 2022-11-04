A Corby man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving over a fatal crash on the A43 near Kettering.

Andrew Skinner, of Clun Walk, has appeared in court in connection with the incident which took place at 12.10pm on October 30 last year.

A blue Honda S2000, which had been seen travelling with a blue Seat Leon, was heading north towards Corby along the A43 when the crash took place.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

Shortly after the junction for Weekley Wood Avenue it crossed the central reservation and struck a black Volkswagen Golf travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the Honda, Paulo Carneiro, was taken to hospital and died on November 1.

Skinner, 28, is accused of causing Mr Carneiro’s death by dangerously driving a Seat.

He is also accused of causing serious injury to another man by dangerous driving.

