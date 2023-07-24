Corby man charged in connection with offensive weapons incident
The incident took place on Oakley Vale
A 31-year-old man Corby man has been charged in connection with an incident in Sparrow Close, Corby, last month.
Paul Michael Leitch, of Poplar Road, Corby, was arrested at about 7.35pm on Tuesday, July 18, after he was allegedly spotted carrying an axe and a hammer on Saturday, June 17.
He has been bailed to appear Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, August 3, on two charges - the possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and the possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place.