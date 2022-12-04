Corby man charged as part of alleged 14-man Albanian cannabis production ring
Lee Carmichael has appeared before magistrates
A man from Corby has been charged with being part of a large cannabis conspiracy.
Lee Carmichael, 41, made his first appearance before the courts last week charged alongside 13 other men said to be part of the same conspiracy. All 14 of them, including Carmichael, are charged with conspiring to supply the class-B drug in Northamptonshire and elsewhere, and six of those are also charged with growing cannabis.
Carmichael, of Lingfield Walk, is alleged to have been part of the plot to supply cannabis between January and July this year.
Earlier this year, thirteen other men appeared in court after being charged on the same indictment.
They were:
- Dodi Lleshi, aged 30, of Hardy Drive, Northampton- Rahim Hidri, aged 29, of Dairy Way, Kibworth, Leicestershire- Emmanuel Marku, aged 27, of Thirlestane Road, Northampton- Aldo Shkoza, aged 29, of Sherwood Gardens, London
- Ardit Shkodra, aged 35, of Baronson Gardens, Northampton
- Marnikollaj Fatjon, aged 23, of Bective Road, Northampton
- Albertin Huti, aged 25, of Bective Road, Northampton
- Vlad Bushi, aged 28, of Reynard Way Northampton
- Durim Geguja, aged 35, of Craven Street, Northampton
- Roland Bushi, aged 27, of Newdene Avenue, Northholt
- Jack Lovesy, aged 37, of Bowden Road, Northampton
- Altin Bushi, aged 37, of no fixed abode
- Ded Bushi, no address supplied.
Dodi Lleshi, Rahim Hidri, Emmanuel Marku, Aldo Shkoza, Ardit Shkodra and Jack Lovesy were also charged with Conspiring to Supply Cannabis.
Carmichael was bailed and will face trial at Northampton Crown Court.