File image: PA

A man from Corby has been charged with being part of a large cannabis conspiracy.

Lee Carmichael, 41, made his first appearance before the courts last week charged alongside 13 other men said to be part of the same conspiracy. All 14 of them, including Carmichael, are charged with conspiring to supply the class-B drug in Northamptonshire and elsewhere, and six of those are also charged with growing cannabis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carmichael, of Lingfield Walk, is alleged to have been part of the plot to supply cannabis between January and July this year.

Earlier this year, thirteen other men appeared in court after being charged on the same indictment.

They were:

- Dodi Lleshi, aged 30, of Hardy Drive, Northampton- Rahim Hidri, aged 29, of Dairy Way, Kibworth, Leicestershire- Emmanuel Marku, aged 27, of Thirlestane Road, Northampton- Aldo Shkoza, aged 29, of Sherwood Gardens, London

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Ardit Shkodra, aged 35, of Baronson Gardens, Northampton

- Marnikollaj Fatjon, aged 23, of Bective Road, Northampton

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Albertin Huti, aged 25, of Bective Road, Northampton

- Vlad Bushi, aged 28, of Reynard Way Northampton

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Durim Geguja, aged 35, of Craven Street, Northampton

- Roland Bushi, aged 27, of Newdene Avenue, Northholt

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Jack Lovesy, aged 37, of Bowden Road, Northampton

- Altin Bushi, aged 37, of no fixed abode

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Ded Bushi, no address supplied.

Dodi Lleshi, Rahim Hidri, Emmanuel Marku, Aldo Shkoza, Ardit Shkodra and Jack Lovesy were also charged with Conspiring to Supply Cannabis.

Advertisement Hide Ad