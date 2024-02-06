Corby man charged after police helicopter chase
A police helicopter was called into action over Corby after a vehicle failed to stop in Willowbrook Road leading to a chase which ended in East Avenue.
The car failed to stop for officers on Sunday evening (February 4) at around 7.40pm.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police told the Northants Telegraph: “This incident happened at about 7.40pm when a silver Alfa Romeo failed to stop for officers in Willowbrook Road, Corby. It was stung in Rockingham Road before eventually stopping in East Avenue.”
A helicopter was deployed on Sunday evening to assist in tracking the car.
A spokesman for the National Police Air Force said: “At 1953hrs, the crew was deployed to the Corby area to track a vehicle which had failed to stop for police. The total flight time was 46 minutes.”
Jordan Lee Johnson, 30, of Lapland Walk, Corby, has been charged in connection with the incident.