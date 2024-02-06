Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A police helicopter was called into action over Corby after a vehicle failed to stop in Willowbrook Road leading to a chase which ended in East Avenue.

The car failed to stop for officers on Sunday evening (February 4) at around 7.40pm.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police told the Northants Telegraph: “This incident happened at about 7.40pm when a silver Alfa Romeo failed to stop for officers in Willowbrook Road, Corby. It was stung in Rockingham Road before eventually stopping in East Avenue.”

A National Police Air Service helicopter was deployed to the Corby area to track the vehicle

A helicopter was deployed on Sunday evening to assist in tracking the car.

A spokesman for the National Police Air Force said: “At 1953hrs, the crew was deployed to the Corby area to track a vehicle which had failed to stop for police. The total flight time was 46 minutes.”