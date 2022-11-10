Corby man charged after Kettering car dealership burgled
Police made an arrest
By Sam Wildman
A man from Corby has been charged after a vehicle was taken from a Kettering car dealership.
Ross Gallagher, 36, of Bonnington Walk, is accused of burglary after the incident at Carrington Cars this week.
Police arrived at the Carrington Street dealership just after 5am on Tuesday (November 8) after a report that the alarm was sounding.
They found a shutter forced open and that a Range Rover had been taken, which had crashed into another vehicle as it exited the premises.