Corby man charged after imitation firearm fired at group of people

Northampton Magistrates' Court

A Corby man has been charged over an incident which saw an imitation firearm fired at a group of people.

Jack Sikora, 20, will appear before magistrates later this month after an incident in the Beanfield Avenue area on April 17 this year.

During the incident a man spray-painted an imitation firearm with black paint and then fired it at a group of people.

Sikora, of Thoresby Court, has been charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and with manufacturing a realistic imitation firearm.