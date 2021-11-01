Corby man charged after imitation firearm fired at group of people

He will appear at court later this month

By Sam Wildman
Monday, 1st November 2021, 3:59 pm
Updated Monday, 1st November 2021, 4:02 pm
Northampton Magistrates' Court

A Corby man has been charged over an incident which saw an imitation firearm fired at a group of people.

Jack Sikora, 20, will appear before magistrates later this month after an incident in the Beanfield Avenue area on April 17 this year.

During the incident a man spray-painted an imitation firearm with black paint and then fired it at a group of people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Sikora, of Thoresby Court, has been charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and with manufacturing a realistic imitation firearm.

He will next appear at Northampton Magistrates' Court on November 15.