Corby man becomes one of first to be convicted under new strangling law

A Corby man is being held in custody after becoming one of the first to be convicted under a new strangling law.

Connor Vickers, 25, is facing up to five years in prison after attacking his partner on the afternoon of July 15.

Police said she tried to leave a property when Vickers placed his hand around her neck and started to squeeze tightly, restricting her breathing, before kicking her.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

The incident took place just weeks after a new standalone criminal offence covering non-fatal strangulation came into force on June 7.

Vickers, of Everest Lane, pleaded guilty to intentional strangling, assault by beating and another assault which caused actual bodily harm when he appeared before magistrates last week.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Tackling violence against women and girls is a matter of priority for Northamptonshire Police so we are pleased that Vickers has pleaded guilty to these offences.

“This is one of our first convictions for intentional strangulation, a piece of legislation that we welcomed when it was first introduced, and we will continue to pursue charges of this nature in future cases as appropriate.”

We Can’t Consent to This (WCCTT) and the Centre for Women’s Justice (CWJ) called for a free-standing offence of non-fatal strangulation or asphyxiation in late April 2020. The proposal for a new offence was supported by both the Domestic Abuse and Victims’ Commissioners and domestic abuse charities from England and Wales.

CWJ argued that strangulation was often reported by survivors of domestic abuse and that it was a measure used by an abuser to instil fear, power and control over their victim.

It came after concerns that perpetrators were avoiding punishment as the act can often leave no visible injury, making it harder to prosecute under existing offences.

The Domestic Abuse Act 2021 amended the Serious Crime Act 2015 and introduced two new sections — section 75A and 75B — creating a new and specific criminal offence of non-fatal strangulation and suffocation.

Vickers pleaded guilty to breaching section 75A of the act by strangling and was remanded in custody.