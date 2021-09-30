Corby man attacked in street during daylight robbery

The incident happened in this area of Oakley Road

A man in Corby was robbed of his phone and wallet by two men who jumped out of a vehicle.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses following the incident between Cupar Crescent and the KFC roundabout in Oakley Road, Corby, that happened on Monday (September 27) between midday 1pm.

A red vehicle pulled up in front of the man and two men got out before attacking him with an unknown instrument, taking his phone and money before running away.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first suspect is described as a man in his late 20s, of large build, with short black hair and a short black beard. He was wearing all black clothing. The second suspect is described as a man in his late 20s, of a large build, with mid-length curly black hair. He was wearing a red jacket.