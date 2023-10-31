News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly

Corby man arrested after white van ends up on A43 roundabout near Mawsley

The collision took place on Sunday
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 31st Oct 2023, 12:02 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 12:02 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A 39-year-old man from Corby was arrested following a single-vehicle road traffic collision on the A43 at the roundabout junction with Mawsley.

The collision, which involved a white Mercedes Sprinter van, occurred between 12.30am and 12.45am on Sunday, October 29.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ruslan Esanu of Epping Road, Corby has been charged with driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level above limit, driving a motor vehicle on a public road without third party insurance and driving otherwise in accordance with a licence.

The A43 roundabout at MawsleyThe A43 roundabout at Mawsley
The A43 roundabout at Mawsley
Most Popular

He has been bailed to appear before Northampton Magistrates Court on November 14.

The white van, which has a ‘police aware’ sticker in the windscreen, was still on the roundabout this morning (Tuesday).