Corby man arrested after white van ends up on A43 roundabout near Mawsley
and live on Freeview channel 276
A 39-year-old man from Corby was arrested following a single-vehicle road traffic collision on the A43 at the roundabout junction with Mawsley.
The collision, which involved a white Mercedes Sprinter van, occurred between 12.30am and 12.45am on Sunday, October 29.
Ruslan Esanu of Epping Road, Corby has been charged with driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level above limit, driving a motor vehicle on a public road without third party insurance and driving otherwise in accordance with a licence.
He has been bailed to appear before Northampton Magistrates Court on November 14.
The white van, which has a ‘police aware’ sticker in the windscreen, was still on the roundabout this morning (Tuesday).