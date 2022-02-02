Corby man arrested after cannabis factory discovery

A Corby man was arrested by police after the discovery of a cannabis factory in Warwickshire.

The 39-year-old was taken in for questioning on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and abstracting electricity after an incident last Thursday evening (January 27).

Police were called to a property in Hinckley Road, Nuneaton, where they found 97 plants growing across three floors with a sophisticated set-up.

The scene in Nuneaton. Credit: Warwickshire Police

A 32-year-old man from Peterhead was also arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and abstracting electricity

