Corby man arrested after cannabis factory discovery
Police seized almost 100 plants
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 5:02 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 5:04 pm
A Corby man was arrested by police after the discovery of a cannabis factory in Warwickshire.
The 39-year-old was taken in for questioning on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and abstracting electricity after an incident last Thursday evening (January 27).
Police were called to a property in Hinckley Road, Nuneaton, where they found 97 plants growing across three floors with a sophisticated set-up.
A 32-year-old man from Peterhead was also arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and abstracting electricity