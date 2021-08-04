Corby man arrested after arson attack

Emergency services were called to the scene

A Corby man has been arrested after an arson attack in the town last month.

Emergency services were called to Greenhill Rise after a fire was discovered at the front door of a property at about 11.45pm on July 23.

Fortunately the homeowner was able to put out the flames and was unhurt in the incident.

A police spokesman said a 61-year-old Corby man arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life in connection with the incident has been released on bail pending further enquiries.