Corby man arrested after arson attack
Police are appealing for information
A Corby man has been arrested after an arson attack in the town last month.
Emergency services were called to Greenhill Rise after a fire was discovered at the front door of a property at about 11.45pm on July 23.
Fortunately the homeowner was able to put out the flames and was unhurt in the incident.
A police spokesman said a 61-year-old Corby man arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life in connection with the incident has been released on bail pending further enquiries.
They added: "Anyone who saw the fire being started or who has information about it, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101."