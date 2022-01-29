Corby man admits possession of hundreds of extreme images and videos

File picture

A man from Corby has pleaded guilty to a string of offences involving the possession of extreme pornographic images and videos featuring child and animal abuse.

Julian Hopkins, of Holbein Walk, appeared before magistrates last week to admit the charges against him.

He pleaded guilty to being in possession of 238 extreme images and nine videos of acts that would be likely to result in an injury in September 2019.

The 64-year-old admitted to having 26 images depicting sex abuse on an animal.

Hopkins also pleaded guilty to possession of a prohibited image and two videos of child abuse between 2017 and 2020.

He also admitted making two videos and two images of child abuse between 2017 and 2020.