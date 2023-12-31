Corby man admits burglary after One Stop Shop targeted in Christmas eve raid
A Corby man has pleaded guilty after a local shop was targeted in a burglary.
One Stop Shop in Studfall Avenue has been repeatedly hit by shoplifters in recent months and on Christmas eve, a window was smashed during a 5am burglary.
No staff members are believed to have been hurt during the incident although a window was damaged.
A local man, Robert Mould of Oakley Road, Corby, was charged on the same day with entering One Stop with intent to steal.
On Boxing Day, the 49-year-old who has an unenviable criminal history, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court to plead guilty to the burglary.
He was released on an electronic curfew and was ordered to appear at the crown court in February where he will be sentenced.
Mould has a long string of previous convictions including for fraud, theft and shoplifting and has previously served several prison sentences.