Corby man admits attempted Danesholme Post Office robbery

Northampton Crown Court.

A Corby man is facing a prison sentence after he admitted attempting to rob the town's Danesholme Post Office.

William Youdale, 37, pleaded guilty to attempted robbery at Northampton Crown Court this afternoon (Wednesday) after the incident, which took place on May 24.

During the incident, which took place at 7.15pm, staff were threatened with a dumb-bell bar and one was hit over the head.

Youdale, of Lapland Walk, has already pleaded guilty to a charge of causing grievous bodily harm over a separate incident, which took place two-and-a-half hours later on May 24.

In that incident, which took place at 9.45pm in Boon Walk, a man was hit with a metal bar.

Youdale's partner, 38-year-old Sharon Gilchrist, also of Lapland Walk, today entered a guilty plea to a charge of theft in connection with the Danesholme Post Office incident.

The pair both appeared over videolink from HMP Peterborough, where they are currently being held on prison recall.