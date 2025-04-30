Corby man, 21, found with large knife tucked in his waistband jailed for drug supply and escaping lawful custody

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 21-year-old man has been jailed for nearly two years after he pleaded guilty to a number of offences including supplying Class B drugs and escaping from lawful custody.

Pavel-Sebastian Andreica, previously of Corby, was arrested in Montrose Street on October 19, 2024, after officers spotted him acting suspiciously on an off-road motorbike and found him a short time later on the floor in the road with the bike.

During the arrest, Andreica was found to have a large knife tucked into his waistband and a cannister of CS gas/incapacitant spray in his jacket pocket along with over £500 in cash.

Officers then established that Andreica was a disqualified driver and also didn’t have any insurance.

Once in police custody, a mobile phone was also seized from him which showed clear evidence that Andreica was involved in the supply of class B drugs.

He was taken to Kettering General Hospital due to falling off the motorbike but at about 3.30am the next day, Andreica made off from officers in the hospital grounds. He was arrested a short time later near the hospital.

Andreica was subsequently charged with escaping lawful custody, being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs, possession of a S5 firearm (CS spray), possession of a bladed article and driving whilst disqualified.

After pleading guilty to the offences at Northampton Crown Court last month (March 17), Andreica returned to the same court this week (April 28) where he was sentenced to one year and ten months in prison.

Lead investigator Detective Constable Nichola Carroll said: “I am pleased to see Pavel Andreica receive a custodial sentence and I hope he spends his time behind bars reflecting on his crimes with a view to making better decisions when he is released.

“I hope this result and our quick response on the night reassures our local communities and I want to make it clear that we will continue working hard to make Northamptonshire as hostile a place for criminals as possible.”