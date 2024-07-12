Corby killer Sean Doherty caught and sent back to prison after a day on the run
Police had launched a hunt to find Sean Doherty who was on temporary release from Hollesley Bay prison in Suffolk but did not return when he should have done on Tuesday (July 9).
But the 30-year-old was arrested by Northamptonshire Police at about 11pm on Wednesday in Sower Leys Road – just around the corner from his former Lincoln Way home – and taken back to custody.
A Suffolk Police spokesman said: “Police would like to thank the public and the media for their help with the matter.”
Doherty is serving a prison term of eight years and five months for manslaughter, burglary, theft and driving offences having been locked up in 2019 for killing homeless dad-of-two Tom Gravestock.
He spent 24 hours degrading him over a £20 drug debt, marching him around the Lincoln estate, before he stamped on his head.
Doherty sent pictures of his injured and dying body to a friend and left Tom laying there overnight with 35 blunt force trauma injuries including rib fractures, two collapsed lungs, a lacerated liver and a fractured skull.