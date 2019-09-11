Corby killer caught behind the wheel despite ban

A Corby criminal who ran over and killed a man has been caught driving again despite being disqualified.

Conor Sherwood, from Bute Close, served 10 months behind bars in 2017 after killing Luke Brady, 23, just 100 yards from his Studfall Avenue home in 2014.

Sherwood, who left his victim with fatal head injuries and a collapsed lung, was also disqualified from driving and Luke's family called the sentence for causing death by careless driving an insult.

Now he has avoided another prison sentence after being caught driving whilst banned.

At court he admitted being behind the wheel of a red Vauxhall at midday on June 22 at junction 11 of the M3, near Winchester in Hampshire.

Sherwood was handed 18 weeks in prison but magistrates suspended the sentence for two years, banning him from driving for another 18 months.

He must carry out 250 hours of unpaid work and pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £115.

No separate penalty was issued after he admitted driving without insurance.

A further charge of driving without due care and attention was dropped.

Luke's family declined to comment on Sherwood's latest offence.