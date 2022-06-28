Corby have-a-go-heroes rounded on by teen mob

Men who intervened to stop a teenage girl being bullied in a Corby park became the victims of the gang of up to 12 boys and girls.
The group had been bullying a girl in West Glebe Park, and when two men stepped in, the crowd rounded on them.
During a fight, one of the men was assaulted and his car damaged when a bike was thrown at him and his vehicle.
Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Between 9.30pm and 10.30pm on Thursday, June 16, police received a report that a teenage girl was being bullied in the park by a group of up to 12 young people – both males and females.
“Two men intervened and a fight broke out, which resulted in a bicycle being thrown at one of the men, causing minor facial injuries. The bicycle was then thrown at a black car, causing damage to its windscreen.”
Call Northamptonshire Police on 101 with information.