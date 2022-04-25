Corby haulage boss loses driving licence after car smash

Northampton Magistrates Court

A transport boss from Corby who crashed his car before leaving the scene of the incident has been given a suspended jail term.

Alan Marshall was at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (April 19) to be sentenced for the driving offences.

The 42-year-old had previously denied crashing his vehicle in Oakley Road, Corby, close to the Spread Eagle pub, on October 9, 2020.

The company director was found guilty after a trial in March this year of driving his black Mercedes Benz without due care and attention, and of crashing the vehicle before leaving the scene and returning to his home in Little Meadow, Great Oakley.

A person in the other car, a Vauxhall Astra, sustained back injuries during the incident.

Magistrates dismissed a charge of failing to provide a specimen but found Marshall guilty of the other two charges.

He returned to court for sentencing last week where the bench gave him a 20-week jail term, suspended for two years, and ordered him to complete 150 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay £1,000 in compensation to the person injured in the crash and a further £748 in costs, fines and fees.