Corby haulage boss crashed his car in Oakley Road and fled scene

A Corby haulage boss has been found guilty by a court of crashing his car then leaving the scene of the accident.

Company director Alan Marshall had denied crashing his vehicle in Oakley Road, close to the Spread Eagle pub, on October 9, 2020.

The 42-year-old appeared before magistrates last week to stand trial on charges of failing to provide a specimen of breath, of driving his car without due care and attention, and of crashing his car before leaving the scene and returning to his home in Little Meadow, Great Oakley.

A person in the other car sustained back injuries during the incident.

Magistrates dismissed the charge of failing to provide a specimen but found Marshall guilty of the other two charges.